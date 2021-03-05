Infamous Capitol Riot suspect Richard Barnett says he's being 'treated unfairly' and lashes out in court

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana... Bayou Dorcheat At Dixie Inn affecting Webster, Bossier and Bienville Parishes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv ...The Flood Warning remains in effect... The Flood Warning continues for the Bayou Dorcheat At Dixie Inn. * Until further notice. * At 10:00 PM CST Thursday the stage was 22.2 feet. * Flood stage is 14.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:00 PM CST Thursday was 22.3 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 22.2 feet just after midnight tonight. * Impact...At 24.0 feet, Major flooding of several hundred acres of land. Preparations should be completed for near record flooding. The Bayou Inn in Dixie Inn will face flooding problems also. In addition, the old highway 80 bridge will be inundated as well. Some homes downstream from Dixie Inn and upstream from Lake Bistineau also face flooding. Homeowners in low areas prone to high water on Bayou Dorcheat should rush preparations to completion for flooding. &&