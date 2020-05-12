SHREVEPORT, La. - Inspired by Flat Stanley, a Caddo Parish kindergarten teacher has gone the extra mile to 'be there' for her students.
Hailey Procell recreated herself as Flat Mrs. Procell and mailed a cutout to each of her students.
Procell is a kindergarten teacher at University Elementary School. Flat Stanley is an assignment for second grade students. They mail out the cut outs to friends or family from out of town and receive pictures of their Flat Stanley at the places he visited.
This is a little different, Procell's students are posing with her while doing everyday activities. Such as homework, riding a bike or getting the mail.
"That was the goal behind it, get out and do something in the safety of their home or back yard. They can take me in their back yard, jump in the muddy puddles, anything like that,” laughed Procell.
"I think he needed this a lot,” said Katlin Watts, whose son is in Procell’s class. “It's been a struggle for him not going back because he misses everyone. He has a lot of energy and needs to get out daily!"
"It’s amazing and we so appreciate it,” added Tami Ellis. “This is just one addition and she has done so much!"
Procell's students were supposed to graduate from kindergarten Wednesday, so she also mailed out their kindergarten certificates.
The last day of school is May 15th. Her class plan to meet at the park as soon as The Governor gives the go ahead and hopefully before they head into first grade.