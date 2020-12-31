Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING... The National Weather Service in Shreveport has expanded the * Flash Flood Watch to include portions of Arkansas...northwest Louisiana and east Texas, including the following areas, in Arkansas, Columbia and Union. In northwest Louisiana, Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Claiborne, De Soto, Red River and Webster. In east Texas, San Augustine and Shelby. * Through this evening * Rainfall totals of 3 to 6 inches, with isolated higher amounts possible. * Flooding may occur in urban and poor drainage areas. Heavy rainfall may also cause flooding of creeks, streams, and rivers. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&