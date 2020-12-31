SHREVEPORT, La. - I-220 West at I-20 is back open after an accident Thursday morning.
All lanes are now open on I-220 West at I-20/I-220. Congestion remains minimal.— Shreveport Traffic (@Shreveport_Traf) December 31, 2020
I-220 West is closed at I-20/I-220 due to an accident. Congestion is minimal at this time.— Shreveport Traffic (@Shreveport_Traf) December 31, 2020
Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development says congestion stay minimal.
Caddo 911 records show around 5:15 a.m. Shreveport police were investigating a "minor accident" on the interstate. No medical units were on scene.