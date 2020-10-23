SHREVEPORT, La- A man was arrested after shooting his cousin in the head on October 12th according to the Shreveport Police Department.
Shreveport Homicide Detectives say 21-year-old Tyrese Graham mishandled a firearm and shot his 19-year-old cousin, Brandon Graham.
Around 9 p.m., Shreveport Police found Brandon suffering from a single gunshot wound to the head at the 2600 block of Greenwood Road. He was taken to Willis Knighton North where he later died from his injuries.
On October 20th, an arrest warrant was procured for Tyrese which charged him with one count of Negligent Homicide and one count of Obstruction of Justice.
Tyrese Graham was booked into the Shreveport City Jail after an interview.