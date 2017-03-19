.
Bossier Parish Jail Bookings 03/18/17
- Austin Brosset
-
- Updated
- Comments
3 Investigates & ArkLaTex In-Depth
Most Popular
Articles
- Woman who went viral for using Gorilla Glue in hair goes to St. Bernard Parish hospital
- Woman shot in neck in Shreveport, suspect sought
- Capital One confirms 2 Shreveport bank branches to close in April
- Suspect arrested in Ochsner LSU Health stabbing
- 2 Ochsner LSU Health staff members stabbed; search underway for attacker
- 1 of 2 killed in I-20 crash near Greenwood is identified
- Keithville woman arrested in drug investigation
- Property once eyed by Amazon approved for future development
- Body cam video shows moment Bossier City officers shoot armed man
- New charges against Ochsner LSU Health knife attacker
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.