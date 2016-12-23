Weather Alert

...Winter Storm will be exiting the Four State Region tonight... .A significant winter storm producing a mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain will be quickly shifting northeast out of the region through this evening with not a great deal of additional accumulations by this evening. Wintry precipitation until the event ends is expected to be primarily snow across portions of the Arklatex north of a Tyler, to Shreveport, to El Dorado line, a mix of sleet and freezing rain in a 50 mile wide corridor south of that line, and primarily freezing rain south of there. Power outages will be a risk in all areas, but especially where freezing rain has been the predominant precipitation type today. Expect travel to be extremely difficult and largely discouraged in most of the region well after the precipitation ends. Temperatures will not be nearly as cold as the last 24 hours, but will remain well below normal tonight and tomorrow, although temperatures may sneak a little above freezing tomorrow afternoon in quite a few locations. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch and additional ice accumulations up to one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest Louisiana, southeast Oklahoma, south central and southwest Arkansas and east and northeast Texas. * WHEN...Until noon CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&