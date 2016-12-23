...Winter Storm will be exiting the Four State Region tonight...
.A significant winter storm producing a mix of snow, sleet, and
freezing rain will be quickly shifting northeast out of the region
through this evening with not a great deal of additional
accumulations by this evening. Wintry precipitation until the
event ends is expected to be primarily snow across portions of the
Arklatex north of a Tyler, to Shreveport, to El Dorado line, a
mix of sleet and freezing rain in a 50 mile wide corridor south of
that line, and primarily freezing rain south of there. Power
outages will be a risk in all areas, but especially where freezing
rain has been the predominant precipitation type today. Expect
travel to be extremely difficult and largely discouraged in most
of the region well after the precipitation ends. Temperatures will
not be nearly as cold as the last 24 hours, but will remain well
below normal tonight and tomorrow, although temperatures may
sneak a little above freezing tomorrow afternoon in quite a few
locations.
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of up
to one inch and additional ice accumulations up to one tenth of
an inch.
* WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest Louisiana,
southeast Oklahoma, south central and southwest Arkansas and
east and northeast Texas.
* WHEN...Until noon CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&