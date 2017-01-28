Weather Alert

...A HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR THE ENTIRE FOUR STATE REGION THROUGH 7 PM CDT MONDAY... ...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT MONDAY... * EVENT...AN UPPER LEVEL HEAT RIDGE WILL CONTINUE BUILDING EAST INTO THE REGION THROUGH MONDAY, RESULTING IN AFTERNOON TEMPERATURES AGAIN CLIMBING INTO THE MID 90S TO NEAR 100 DEGREES. SOUTHERLY WINDS WILL MAINTAIN THE HIGH HUMIDITY VALUES THIS AFTERNOON AND AGAIN MONDAY, WITH RESULTANT HEAT INDICES RANGING FROM 105 TO 110 DEGREES. LIMITED RELIEF FROM THE HEAT IS EXPECTED TONIGHT, WITH LOW TEMPERATURES ONLY FALLING BRIEFLY INTO THE MID AND UPPER 70S. * TIMING...THROUGH 7 PM CDT MONDAY. * IMPACT...HIGH HEAT INDEX READINGS WILL INCREASE THE RISK OF HEAT-RELATED ILLNESSES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE EXTRA PRECAUTIONS IF YOU WORK OR SPEND TIME OUTSIDE. WHEN POSSIBLE, RESCHEDULE STRENUOUS ACTIVITIES TO EARLY MORNING OR EVENING. KNOW THE SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS OF HEAT EXHAUSTION AND HEAT STROKE. WEAR LIGHT WEIGHT AND LOOSE FITTING CLOTHING WHEN POSSIBLE AND DRINK PLENTY OF WATER. TO REDUCE RISK DURING OUTDOOR WORK, THE OCCUPATIONAL SAFETY AND HEALTH ADMINISTRATION RECOMMENDS SCHEDULING FREQUENT REST BREAKS IN SHADED OR AIR CONDITIONED ENVIRONMENTS. ANYONE OVERCOME BY HEAT SHOULD BE MOVED TO A COOL AND SHADED LOCATION. HEAT STROKE IS AN EMERGENCY, CALL 9 1 1. &&