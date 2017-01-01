Caddo Parish Jail Bookings 12/31/16 Simon Ackerman Jan 1, 2017 Jan 1, 2017 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save . Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Load comments 3 Investigates & ArkLaTex In-Depth +4 Local prosthetics company changes man's life in Russia Judge suspended from Shreveport City Court +4 Security Forces keep Barksdale Air Force Base safe +3 Ignoring glaucoma diagnosis almost steals an Arkansas man’s sight +2 3 Investigates: The Beauty Black Market +3 New tax law changes may affect local nonprofits Loading... Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesSabine Parish School Board releases statement about viral Snapchat videoThe Legend Bob Griffin: 1934-20204 dead in north Louisiana murder-suicideSFD: Don's Seafood building fire 'suspicious in nature'Seven now in custody for Holiday Inn Express theftsJudge suspended from Shreveport City Court2 arrested; stolen vehicles, guns recoveredInformation sought on whereabouts of missing Vivian womanPerkins administration bought abandoned property along Cross Bayou last fallBCPD: Shooting that wounded child was not random Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Online Poll What's your favorite king cake flavor? You voted: Traditional/Cinnamon Cream Cheese Strawberry Praline Other Vote View Results Back