Caddo Parish Jail Bookings 04/01/17 Austin Brosset Apr 2, 2017 Apr 2, 2017 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save . Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Load comments 3 Investigates & ArkLaTex In-Depth Judge suspended from Shreveport City Court +4 Security Forces keep Barksdale Air Force Base safe +3 Ignoring glaucoma diagnosis almost steals an Arkansas man’s sight +2 3 Investigates: The Beauty Black Market +3 New tax law changes may affect local nonprofits +4 Race relations and the church; Where does NW Louisiana stand in 2020? Loading... Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented Articles4 dead in north Louisiana murder-suicideSFD: Don's Seafood building fire 'suspicious in nature'Third person arrested in hotel theft; warrants issued for 4 more2 Shreveport police officers arrestedCross Bayou Point debate turns racial at Shreveport City CouncilState Police issue endangered missing advisory; search for mother and four childrenRick Rowe's Where in the ArkLaTex: De Queen, AR2 arrested; stolen vehicles, guns recoveredInformation sought on whereabouts of missing Vivian womanMan accused of damaging DPSO patrol unit, leaving severed hog feet Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Online Poll What's your favorite king cake flavor? You voted: Traditional/Cinnamon Cream Cheese Strawberry Praline Other Vote View Results Back