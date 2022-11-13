An East Texas man arrested on charges from the January 6 riots is being released from jail to prepare for his trial.
Ryan Nichols of Longview, has spent the last 20 months in prison.
Nichols' attorney argued that he wasn't getting proper access to evidence
from jail staff.
A hearing to discuss the terms of his release-which are expected to include wearing a GPS monitor and limited access to the internet, is set for November 22.
Meantime, our media partners at CBS-19TV obtained video government prosecutors say shows Nichols taking part in the violence.