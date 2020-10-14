John Cornyn

Sen. Cornyn was first elected to the U.S. Senate in 2002, and is currently serving his third term after being reelected in 2008 and 2014. He sits on the Senate Finance, Intelligence, and Judiciary Committees.
Watch Live
3 Investigates & ArkLaTex In-Depth
Most Popular
Articles
- New Boston woman dies after baby cut from womb
- Details of 'Operation Hustle City' released: 13 indicted, 27 arrested
- Shreveport police: Transgender woman fatally shot
- Former Claiborne educator accused of inappropriate behavior with teenage students
- State police investigate fatal crash in Claiborne Parish
- 1 dead in vehicle crash in Shreveport
- Judicial candidate who faces criminal charges is suspended from practicing law
- CPSO deputy, 3 troopers cleared in South Lakeshore fatal shooting
- Autopsy: No forensic evidence of foul play in Sabine Parish woman's death
- Remains of Minden woman killed in 2006 returned to her family
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Online Poll
How do you plan to vote?
You voted: