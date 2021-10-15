FFF 25th Year

Catch all the action LIVE on air and online at ktbs.com and on your mobile app! 

Here's a look at this week's match-ups covered by Alex Anderson, Daniel Brown, and the rest of the sports team. 

  • Game of the Week: NCHS @ Captain Shreve
  • Magnolia @ Calvary
  • Haughton @ Southwood 
  • Airline @ Parkway
  • Bossier @ Loyola 
  • Ringgold @ North Caddo
  • Mansfield @ Green Oaks 
  • BTW @ North DeSoto
  • Neville @ Minden
  • Avoyelles @ Many
  • Whitehouse @ Marshall
  • Queen City @ Waskom
  • Ashdown @ Nashville
  • Benton @ Byrd
  • Evangel @ Northwood
  • Huntington @ Woodlawn
  • Texas High @ Pine Tree
  • Sherman @ Longview
  • Chapel Hill @ Kilgore
  • White Oak @ Sabine
  • Ruston @ Ouachita Parish
  • St. Mary's @ Block
