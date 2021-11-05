Catch all the action LIVE on air and online at ktbs.com and on your mobile app!
Here's a look at this week's match-ups covered by Alex Anderson, Daniel Brown, and the rest of the sports team.
- Game of the Week: North DeSoto @ Northwood
- Haughton @ Parkway
- Magnolia @ Bossier
- Airline @ Captain Shreve
- BTW @ Woodlawn
- Green Oaks @ North Webster
- Haynesville @ Homer
- Loyola @ Mansfield
- Benton @ Natchitoches Central
- Gilmer @ Pleasant Grove
- Hughes Springs @ Elysian Fields
- Pine Tree @ Hallsville
- Shephard @ Carthage
- Huntington @ Neville
- Southwood @ Byrd
- Ringgold @ Calvary
- Montgomery @ Logansport
- LaSalle @ St. Mary's
- Kilgore @ Lindale
- Texas High @ Whitehouse
- Tyler @ Longview
- Tatum @ Sabine
- West Monroe @ Ruston
- North Caddo @ D'Arbonne Woods