Here's a look at this week's match-ups covered by Alex Anderson, Daniel Brown, and the rest of the sports team. 

  • Game of the Week: North DeSoto @ Northwood
  • Haughton @ Parkway
  • Magnolia @ Bossier
  • Airline @ Captain Shreve
  • BTW @ Woodlawn
  • Green Oaks @ North Webster
  • Haynesville @ Homer
  • Loyola @ Mansfield
  • Benton @ Natchitoches Central
  • Gilmer @ Pleasant Grove
  • Hughes Springs @ Elysian Fields
  • Pine Tree @ Hallsville
  • Shephard @ Carthage
  • Huntington @ Neville
  • Southwood @ Byrd
  • Ringgold @ Calvary
  • Montgomery @ Logansport
  • LaSalle @ St. Mary's
  • Kilgore @ Lindale
  • Texas High @ Whitehouse
  • Tyler @ Longview
  • Tatum @ Sabine
  • West Monroe @ Ruston
  • North Caddo @ D'Arbonne Woods
