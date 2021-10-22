FFF 25th Year

Catch all the action LIVE on air and online at ktbs.com and on your mobile app! 

Here's a look at this week's match-ups covered by Alex Anderson, Daniel Brown, and the rest of the sports team. 

  • Game of the Week: ASH @ Ruston
  • Byrd @ Airline
  • North Webster @ Loyola
  • Southwood @ Benton/Mansfield @ Bossier
  • North DeSoto @ Evangel
  • Franklin Parish @ Huntington
  • Lakeside @ North Caddo
  • Calvary @ Haynesville
  • Waskom @ Harleton
  • Tatum @ Jefferson                              
  • Gilmer @ Liberty Eylau
  • Spring Hill @ Pleasant Grove
  • Haughton @ Captain Shreve
  • Northwood @ Woodlawn
  • Parkway @ NCHS
  • Rosenwald @ Green Oaks
  • Gladewater @ White Oak
  • Pine Tree @ Whitehouse
  • Minden @ Bastrop
  • Homer @ Union
  • Cedar Creek @ Oak Grove
