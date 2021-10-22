Catch all the action LIVE on air and online at ktbs.com and on your mobile app!
Here's a look at this week's match-ups covered by Alex Anderson, Daniel Brown, and the rest of the sports team.
- Game of the Week: ASH @ Ruston
- Byrd @ Airline
- North Webster @ Loyola
- Southwood @ Benton/Mansfield @ Bossier
- North DeSoto @ Evangel
- Franklin Parish @ Huntington
- Lakeside @ North Caddo
- Calvary @ Haynesville
- Waskom @ Harleton
- Tatum @ Jefferson
- Gilmer @ Liberty Eylau
- Spring Hill @ Pleasant Grove
- Haughton @ Captain Shreve
- Northwood @ Woodlawn
- Parkway @ NCHS
- Rosenwald @ Green Oaks
- Gladewater @ White Oak
- Pine Tree @ Whitehouse
- Minden @ Bastrop
- Homer @ Union
- Cedar Creek @ Oak Grove