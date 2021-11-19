FFF 25th Year

Here's a look at this week's match-ups 

  • Game of the Week: Northwood @ North DeSoto
  • Captain Shreve @ Parkway
  • Brother Martin @ Byrd
  • Vandebilt @ Loyola
  • Sacred Heart @ Calvary
  • Belle Chasse @ Huntington
  • Arcadia @ Logansport
  • Lincoln Prep @ Haynesville
  • Northwood-Lena @ Homer
  • Daingerfield vs Elysian Fields
  • DeKalb @ Newton
  • Bismarck @ Prescott
  • Waskom @ Troup
  • Carthage @ Hamshire-Fannett 
  • Benton @ Ruston
  • Gilmer @ Caddo Mills
  • Gladewater @ Grandview
  • Lancaster @ Longview
  • Mangham @ Jonesboro-Hodge
