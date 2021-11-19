Catch all the action LIVE on air and online at ktbs.com and on your mobile app!
Here's a look at this week's match-ups covered by Alex Anderson, Daniel Brown, and the rest of the sports team.
- Game of the Week: Northwood @ North DeSoto
- Captain Shreve @ Parkway
- Brother Martin @ Byrd
- Vandebilt @ Loyola
- Sacred Heart @ Calvary
- Belle Chasse @ Huntington
- Arcadia @ Logansport
- Lincoln Prep @ Haynesville
- Northwood-Lena @ Homer
- Daingerfield vs Elysian Fields
- DeKalb @ Newton
- Bismarck @ Prescott
- Waskom @ Troup
- Carthage @ Hamshire-Fannett
- Benton @ Ruston
- Gilmer @ Caddo Mills
- Gladewater @ Grandview
- Lancaster @ Longview
- Mangham @ Jonesboro-Hodge