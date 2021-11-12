FFF 25th Year

Catch all the action LIVE on air and online at ktbs.com and on your mobile app! 

Here's a look at this week's match-ups covered by Alex Anderson, Daniel Brown, and the rest of the sports team. 

  1. Game of the Week: Hahnville @ Benton 
  2. Oberlin @ Captain Shreve
  3. Haynes Academy @ Loyola
  4. Pearl River @ Northwood
  5. Hamilton Christian @ Calvary
  6. Rayville @ Red River
  7. Springfield @ North Caddo
  8. Independence @ Many
  9. Country Day @ St. Mary's
  10. Bryan Rudder @ Marshall
  11. England @ Lafayette County
  12. Valleyview @ Magnolia
  13. Tioga @ Huntington 
  14. Fulshear @ Texas High
  15. Canton @ Pleasant Grove
  16. Gilmer @ Mexia
  17. West Rusk @ Hooks
  18. Daingerfield @ Harmony
  19. Sabine @ Mineola
  20. Longview @ Magnolia
  21. Pewitt @ Troup
  22. Van @ Liberty Eylau
  23. Covington @ Ruston
  24. Minden @ Neville
  25. Mansfield @ Union Parish
  26. North DeSoto @ Rayne
  27. Evangel @ STM
  28. Natchitoches Central @ Woodlawn 
