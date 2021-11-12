Catch all the action LIVE on air and online at ktbs.com and on your mobile app!
Here's a look at this week's match-ups covered by Alex Anderson, Daniel Brown, and the rest of the sports team.
- Game of the Week: Hahnville @ Benton
- Oberlin @ Captain Shreve
- Haynes Academy @ Loyola
- Pearl River @ Northwood
- Hamilton Christian @ Calvary
- Rayville @ Red River
- Springfield @ North Caddo
- Independence @ Many
- Country Day @ St. Mary's
- Bryan Rudder @ Marshall
- England @ Lafayette County
- Valleyview @ Magnolia
- Tioga @ Huntington
- Fulshear @ Texas High
- Canton @ Pleasant Grove
- Gilmer @ Mexia
- West Rusk @ Hooks
- Daingerfield @ Harmony
- Sabine @ Mineola
- Longview @ Magnolia
- Pewitt @ Troup
- Van @ Liberty Eylau
- Covington @ Ruston
- Minden @ Neville
- Mansfield @ Union Parish
- North DeSoto @ Rayne
- Evangel @ STM
- Natchitoches Central @ Woodlawn