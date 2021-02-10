KEITHVILLE, La. -- Starting Monday, the Keithville/Springridge Road Bridge, which is accessible from Old Mansfield Road and Colquitt Road, will be closed to allow the Caddo Parish Department of Public Works to replace the structure.
The Public Works Department also will do associated road improvements to enhance use of the bridge.
Construction is expected to take approximately 60 days. Williams Road may be used as an alternate route.
Citizens interested in monitoring the status of the project can watch its completion in real time by viewing the Parish’s ProjectCAM, which provides continuous, real-time video of the project in process and can be viewed at the Parish’s website at caddo.org.