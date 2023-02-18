SHREVEPORT, La. - All the world loves a parade and there's a great one scheduled for Saturday in Shreveport. The XXXIV Krewe of Gemini Mardi Gras parade rolls at 3 p.m. with live coverage beginning at 5 p.m. on KTBS 3. This year's theme is Ain't No Party Like a Gemini Party featuring about 40 entries, including about 25 floats and 10 specialty groups.
We're activating the exclusive KTBS 3 Parade Tracker once again to help make sure your Mardi Gras experience is the best ever.
With our GPS technology, no guessing, you'll know right where the parade is along the route.
Just log onto ktbs.com from your desktop or mobile device and look for the KTBS 3 Parade Tracker once the parade rolls at 3 p.m. or you can watch us on air for real-time updates on the parade's location when our live coverage begins at 5 p.m. With the KTBS 3 Parade Tracker, you won't miss any of the action.
