SHREVEPORT, La- Louisiana casinos were informed Friday they fall under the same event limits Gov. John Bel Edwards set in his proclamation.
The limit restricts events that contain more than 250 people.
Ronnie Jones, chairman of the state gambling control board, sent an email to the casinos informing them of the limit in the gaming area.
Brent Hardy with the Louisiana State Police said the gaming division will be helping the casinos with counting the numbers of customers on the gaming floors.
This event limit does not apply to hotels and restaurants in the casinos.