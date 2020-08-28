BATON ROUGE, La. – The Louisiana National Guard (LANG) has sent more than 6,200 Guardsmen to support current and future operations following Hurricane Laura’s landfall Thursday.
The Guardsmen will provide logistical support and commodities distribution, road and bridge clearance, and placement of liaison officer teams assisting parish emergency operations centers.
The LANG is prepared to send additional trained and ready soldiers and airmen to support civil authorities as needed in response activities, safeguarding the population, saving lives and protecting critical infrastructure.
The LANG has approximately 27 helicopters available, along with 236 high-water vehicles and 76 boats manned and staged in south, west, and north Louisiana providing health and welfare checks.
To date, the LANG assisted in evacuating more than 2,000 people and 20 pets from Calcasieu Parish.
The Guardsmen have distributed 70,000 liters of water, 39,000 MREs and 6,200 tarps to the citizens of Louisiana as of Friday morning.