SHREVEPORT, La. - In hopes to increase its "dangerously low" inventories LifeShare Blood Centers is giving away 3 of the hottest gifts this holiday season.
People who donate blood now until Wednesday will be entered into a chance to win one of three Xbox Series X consoles.
“The holidays are a time for giving. Blood donations are lifesaving gifts you can give to the neediest among us, during a time when inventories are dangerously low, without spending a dime.” says LifeShare spokesperson Benjamin Prijatel.
“While we enjoy Christmas and the New Year holiday with our families, it’s important to remember the thousands of people across our region who will be undergoing surgery, having babies, or receiving cancer treatment. For the lifesaving work that happens on Christmas at one of the dozens of hospitals we serve, LifeShare has to ensure that blood is on the shelf before it is ever needed.”
Winners will be announced Wednesday on LifeShare's Facebook page here.
Those who want to roll up their sleeves to help others during the holiday, can visit any donor center or mobile drive from now until December 23rd to be entered to win an Xbox Series X. For a full list of drives and locations, donors can click here to find a drive near them.