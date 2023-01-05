With January fast approaching, 2023 is poised to be a year of change—starting with New Year’s resolutions.
In fact, searches for “can I change” and “how to be better” recently hit an all-time high on Google.
While the majority of Americans want to save money and young people rank mental health as their top-priority for 2023, most folks find it difficult to keep their resolution year-round.
No matter what your resolutions are for the year ahead, Google has the tips and tools you need to achieve those goals.
From getting better sleep to landing a new job, Google Trends crunched the numbers on the most popular New Year’s resolutions of 2023.