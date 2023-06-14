SHREVEPORT, La. -Owning a business may be competitive, but the Inner City Entrepreneur Institute is fostering friendly competition amongst their young entrepreneurs.
"It's teaching you how to market, how to sell and how to get people to actually buy your products." says young entrepreneur Isa'Kyrria Roberson.
The 23rd Annual Bizcamp helps students apply for colleges, supplies them with scholarships, and teaches them the tools they need to market themselves in order to network.
Zamoriah Wesley, a junior at Huntington High School said, "I presented my cosmetic jewelry and room décor business. It's such a fun experience and I would really recommend it to anybody who wants to build their business and build their confidence. Also, you'll learn a lot."
In just two weeks, they cover over thirty-four chapters from the National Foundation of Teachers for Entrepreneurship. It's called the nifty way.
"We teach them about Shreveport," says director of Bizcamp, Lena Leviston, "We take them on a field trip to the government Plaza, and we have the people at Government Plaza step by step tell them what it takes to own and operate a business in Shreveport. You see, our goal is to rebuild Shreveport with young entrepreneurs. So many times our students finish college and they go away, and what we're trying to do is keep them here at home."
One of the camps biggest sponsors is the Caddo Parish Commission, and commissioners were called to judge the camper's business plans and witness themselves how their support is generating new ideas to benefit Shreveport- Bossier.
"I think we need to go a step further through city and parish government to provide opportunities," says District 6 Commissioner, Steffon Jones, "We need to provide avenues to help these young people get into school and get their own businesses started."
District 8 Commissioner, Ronald Cothran remarked that every child should have an opportunity to be as great as he or she can be.
The campers will be showcasing their wares and talents at a pop-up market on Thursday, June 15th, at the old Sears partition of Mall St. Vincent from 1-4 pm.