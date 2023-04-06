SHREVEPORT, La. - With the right bathroom setup, any day can feel like a spa day.
Angie Hicks, Chief Customer Officer and Home Expert at Angi, is here to walk us through some projects that can transform our bathrooms.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Local breaking news delivered as it happens.
News headlines delivered at 7:00 am Monday - Friday.
News headlines delivered at Noon Monday - Friday.
News headlines delivered at 4:00 pm Monday - Friday.
Weather forecast delivered at 9:00 am daily.
Keep up with all of our contests.