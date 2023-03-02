SHREVEPORT, La. - Need a little help organizing your closet this spring?
In today's Consumer Tips, Becky Gaynor, owner of Organize with Becky and pro at Angi, gives us her top tips for decluttering and re-organizing closets.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Local breaking news delivered as it happens.
News headlines delivered at 7:00 am Monday - Friday.
News headlines delivered at Noon Monday - Friday.
News headlines delivered at 4:00 pm Monday - Friday.
Weather forecast delivered at 9:00 am daily.
Keep up with all of our contests.