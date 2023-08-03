Vacuuming and wiping down the countertops is a daily task in some homes, so that’s clearly a regular cleaning. But how often do you clean the oven and the ceiling fan blades? If it’s time to get around to all those occasional tasks, it’s time for a deep cleaning.
Fortunately, you only have to worry about deep cleanings, which rid your home of slow-building dirt and grime, a few times a year. Whether you’re hiring a local house cleaning service or doing the work yourself, we’ll help explain what a deep cleaning includes and how it differs from standard cleaning.
What Happens During a Deep Cleaning?
You know the urge you get to throw open the windows and clear out a winter's worth of dust and grime as soon as the weather warms? That's deep cleaning. You only need to give your home a deep cleaning two or three times a year—or, depending on your schedule, you can tackle deep-cleaning tasks one at a time over the course of a few weeks.
Deep cleaning involves attending to all of those nooks and crannies that slowly but surely accumulate dirt, grime, and other debris throughout day-to-day life. These are spots that get dirty too gradually or too far out of the way to necessitate weekly attention. A deep cleaning will usually entail all the work of standard cleaning in addition to the tasks required to spruce up and freshen every corner of the house more thoroughly.
What Are Deep Cleaning Tasks?
To make sure you’re actually getting the most from your deep cleaning experience, make sure you tackle all or most of the tasks on this list:
Removing soap scum from bathroom and kitchen surfaces
Scrubbing tiles and grout
Cleaning the areas behind and beneath appliances
Dusting and cleaning baseboards
Dusting the tops of shelves, furniture and fan blades
Fully cleaning and washing both sides of all doors
Washing windows and cleaning window treatments
Cleaning the oven and scrubbing stovetop and drip pans
Shampooing carpets
Vacuuming and cleaning furniture
Wiping down picture frames and other knick-knacks
Cleaning mirrors top-to-bottom
Hand-washing light fixtures
Dusting and washing blinds and shutters
Cleaning cabinet fronts
Vacuuming and washing all floors, including inside closets
Thoroughly vacuuming all carpet crevices
Dusting vents
Some cleaning services will perform additional tasks during deep cleaning, like washing the walls, if you ask. Keep in mind that this will likely involve an additional fee.