Now is the time to get a good look at the shape of your patio. If you live in a fairly mild climate, your patio, whether it’s concrete, wood, or brick, may only need a light scrub with soapy water to return to its natural state. If you live in an area that receives more rain, you may need to hire a pressure washing company to get rid of any signs of algae or mold.
While vinegar and water is safe to use on patio materials like concrete, wood, brick, and more, if you decide to purchase a cleaning solution instead, check that it’s safe for your specific patio material before using.
Remove Outdoor Furniture
First, store any outdoor furniture, plants, or accessories that sit on your patio in a separate area. You’ll want your entire outdoor space to be free from any obstructions or items that you don’t want to get wet.
Brush Away Debris
Once you’ve removed all of the furniture and other pots, plants, or accessories, take your broom and brush away any remaining debris to leave the surface of your patio smooth. This is also a good time to remove any weeds in the cracks or seams of your patio.
Mix Cleaning Solution and Pour Over Patio
The cleaning solution you use on your outdoor space will depend on what type of patio you have as well as what shape it’s in. You can clean wood and concrete patios and pavers with minor stains with a simple solution of dish soap and water.
However, you can use a 50:50 vinegar and water solution to clean more intense surface stains (but use more vinegar if your patio has more difficult stains to scrub).
If you don’t have vinegar at home, you can also try a baking soda solution. Try a mixture of 1 cup baking soda and a gallon of water to lift organic stains, such as food splatter or dog urine. Once you settle on which solution is best, mix it in a bucket of warm water, then pour it over the surface of your patio or on the stains that need to be lifted.
Scrub Surface
Let your cleaning solution soak for about 20 to 30 minutes, then use a stiff brush to scrub any noticeable stains.
DIY Patio Cleaning vs. Hiring a Pro
Even though this is a fairly simple DIY, it may be worth hiring a professional who can thoroughly clean paver stones or use the best cleaning methods to prevent concrete cracks. Look for a deck cleaning company near you to get a quote for this project.
Plus, while they’re busy cleaning your patio, they may be able to get your patio furniture sparkling for spring at the same time. They’ll also know which solutions to use or avoid when cleaning a painted deck or patio or driveway pavers.