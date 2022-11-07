Daylight saving time sleep schedule adjustment tips

SHREVEPORT, La. - Turning the clock back one hour adds several health benefits to your body. One of the main reasons is because people are waking up as the sun rises which pairs best with our circadian rhythm. Circadian rhythm is a natural 24 hour hour timing where we have a lot of biological processes that continue during that time. For example, secretion of melatonin that makes us sleepy follows a circadian rhythm that is cued by light coming through our eyes.
That one extra hour of sleep prevents sleep deprivation, which a lot people suffer with until we get to standard time. Dr. Sheila J. Asghar, MD with Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport says, " I think that's helpful because when you sleep more, and you sleep better then it improves your attention, your concentration, you can do better at work, you feel good about yourself, you're motivated."
The number one way to adjust to the time change is to have a consistent sleep schedule. Here are some tips from Dr. Asghar has for better sleep :
- go to bed at the same time get up at the same time
- avoid alcohol and caffeine right before bedtime
- avoid screen time at bedtime
- get a screen for your phone to protect the light that comes into your eye
- goggles that prevents blue light from your phone
- set your phone to night mode
Adults need at least seven hours of sleep.