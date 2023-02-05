The 2023 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival has revealed its daily schedule of artists.
The initial schedule release in January grouped artists by weekend. Friday's release breaks down the lineup by day.
Among the big revelations? Lizzo is featured on Jazz Fest's opening Friday, April 28, along with the duo of Robert Plant & Alison Krauss and the Wu-Tang Clan's collaboration with locals the Soul Rebels.
The festival has also started selling single-day tickets, in addition to weekend passes.
