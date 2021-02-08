SHREVEPORT, La- A new digital magazine is available featuring locals and businesses in Shreveport and Bossier City. This was created by the Shreveport - Bossier Convention and Tourist Bureau. It's the first of their digital guides. Inside that magazine, businesses are featured and you can click on their names to access their information.
“We really wanted to highlight the Mardi Gras culture,” said Brandy Evans, VP Of Communications for the Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourist Bureau. “This year, unfortunately, our Mardi Gras parades were canceled, but you can't kill the spirit of Mardi Gras. So, you can still get king cakes and daiquiris. There's a feature on Robert Trudeau. He brought second line brass bands up to the Mardi Gras experience here in Shreveport-Bossier. So, that's why we created it. We want it to really be able to tell our local story.” Evans said this took about three weeks to put together.
Inside you will find culinary articles including:
- Gator Grillin’ in the East Bank District
- Booze is Not a Bad Word in Shreveport-Bossier
- Keeping the King Cake Tradition
- Blanc et Noir Interview with Robert Trudeau
- Mardi Gras Food Staples
- Iconic Eats of Shreveport-Bossier
- Your Ideal Brunch Spot Based on Your Zodiac Sign
Tuesday, they will began working on their second digital magazine. You can view the magazine by clicking here.