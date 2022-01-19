SHREVEPORT, La. — Shreveport Little Theatre continues its 100-year anniversary celebration with a one-woman show this weekend about the life of a beloved newspaper advice columnist.
“The Lady With All The Answers” is about a sleepless night in the life of Esther Lederer, whose pen name was Ann Landers. She had a nationally syndicated advice column for 47 years.
In the show, Lederer is writing a book and the most difficult column of her life. She reflects on her past in a poignant and humorous way, sure to engage the audience.
Actress Marcia Cassanova plays the role and says there was more to Lederer than people read in her columns.
“A lot of people don’t know that she went to Vietnam and stayed for 10 days and never put a word of that in her column,” Cassanova said. “And the activities in Washington — I had no idea what an activist she was, because all of that was quiet. And she says in the piece that she doesn’t put her private life in the column, except for one time, she writes a 30th anniversary letter and it’s beautiful.”
Cassanova says Lederer’s spunk and boredom led her to do great things, not only with her column, but from other stages as well.
“She went out and found something that would entertain her, but also that would be meaningful,” said Cassanova. “She started volunteering for the hospitals and other charities. And then she gets involved in the Joe McCarthy era, where he’s having all these anti-communist hearings, and she hates that. So, she starts working for him and ends up being the chairman of the Democratic Committee in her county.”
Learn more about the life of the woman behind Ann Landers in “The Lady With All The Answers.” Performances are scheduled for Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday at 2 p.m. at Shreveport Little Theatre, 812 Margaret Place.
Tickets can be purchased by calling the box office at 318-424-4439 or online at www.ShowTix4U.com.