SHREVEPORT, La- The Bayou Classic football game is one week away. The game being hosted in Shreveport this year means the city gets a chance to shine. Local event producers and a curators spoke out about this opportunity with KTBS.
“Shreveport may not be New Orleans, but Shreveport is a fun place and there is stuff to do here,” said Jada Durden, Bayou Under the Bridge Co-Producer.
Next weekend, Shreveport is taking on the responsibility to keep the party going.
“There was an opportunity for folks to really show off their food and music and entertainment,” said Case Boytim, Bayou Under the Bridge Co-Producer.
Visitors in the Red River District Plaza should expect a different event on each of the three nights. Under the bridge on Texas St. They are hosting Libations and Hip Hop, which will be a cocktail making experience. On Friday, a New Orleans Bounce artist, Big Freedia, will perform and on Saturday Tipsy the Band take the stage.
Chloe Washington, a new event curator in Shreveport, is taking on her first event during that weekend. Washington decided to fill what she found to be a void in the Shreveport event space.
“And I thought about it, what's something different that we really don't do here much and that's day parties. And I love day parties, but I never really get to experience them here,” said Washington. Washington is also the founder of Curated by Chlo.
For these event producers and curators, this is a big opportunity for exposure for the city.
“You finally get to showcase some of the things that Shreveport has, and you know, all the people here that really are very talented.”
Click here to see the list of events hosted in the city sponsored by the City of Shreveport and those hosted by others during the Port City Fest weekend.