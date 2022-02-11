SHREVEPORT, La. — In celebration of African American History Month, a live production called “Shreveport Rising - This Far by Faith” will be performed at the Strand Theatre next week.
The play is written by nationally recognized playwright and screenwriter David Barr, best known for “The Face of Emmett Till,” and directed by local theatre instructor Vincent Williams.
“Shreveport Rising” gives a historical perspective based on actual events of the civil rights history in Shreveport and the real people who made it all happen. People like the Rev. Harry Blake, the Rev. Edward Jones, Mamie Love Wallace and others are portrayed in the show. Local performers will be joined by the Grambling State University Orchesis Dance Company.
As the director, Williams says it is an entertaining production. While there are tense moments, there are some lighthearted parts, as well.
“One of my favorite parts is when Pastor Jones is preaching, the dance company from Grambling State University will join in the worship celebration,” William said. “So it’s real upbeat at that particular point. So that’s a lot of fun. And I think the audience will really enjoy that. It’ll be like they’re at church.”
“Shreveport Rising” was born out of a conversation between Williams and Barr when he was in town to watch another of his plays being performed, which tells the story of Selma, Ala.
“I said, ‘The same thing that happened in Selma actually happened here in Shreveport. Not to take away from any of the other civil rights workers from all across the United States, but you know, our young people need to know that we have heroes here that actually fought. So I think that story needs to be told.’ And so, that’s how all of that came about,” Williams said.
“Shreveport Rising - This Far By Faith” takes place at the Strand Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 19. Tickets are $25 and $35 and can be purchased by calling the Strand box office at 318-226-8555, or on the Strand’s website.
Groups of 20 or more can get all seats at the $25 ticket price. Masks are required, and children under 5 are not permitted.