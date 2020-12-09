SHREVEPORT, La. -- The pandemic may have caused many to think “It’s a Hard Knock Life.”
If this is you, and you are in need of some kid-friendly holiday entertainment, Stage Center’s School of Performing Arts has just the ticket. The school will be streaming a filmed version of "Annie Jr.," performed by its students.
Tickets are on sale now for the show, which runs Friday through Sunday and can be viewed online or at a live watch event that follows COVID protocols. The show is the junior version of the musical featuring Little Orphan Annie, Mrs. Hannigan and Daddy Warbucks.
Both students and directors alike said they are thrilled to be back on the stage.
“We are really excited to be able to do a safe theatrical performance to bring to the Shreveport-Bossier area,” said Maddison Gilcrease, Stage Center education director.
“It means so much because I'm so terribly bored in quarantine,” said Mia Kiihnl, who plays Lily St. Regis in the show. “And I'm so happy to see all my Stage Center family again.”
The show was performed live, but filmed to accommodate streaming. The junior actors say they have enjoyed getting back to performing and learning new skills.
“Being able to do a show again, it just makes me feel like I'm back home,” said Claire Kevil, who plays the role of Mrs. Hannigan. “And I really like the filming process because it's something I've never really done before.”
“Well, it's a little different. Now we have to film every scene in segments instead of getting to do one whole thing,” said John Brian Shoup, who plays Rooster. “I guess it kind of makes it easier, because if you mess up, you get to do it again.”
Gilcrease, who is directing the show along with Aiden Poling, says the experience has been worthwhile for all involved.
“We're just really trying to make a theatrical experience for everyone,” she said. “And we just want to show that theater is still alive and well.”
For more information or to purchase tickets, call the box office at 318-218-9978 or visit www.stagecenterla.com.
Performance details – FOUR PERFORMANCES ONLY
Friday, December 18 @ 6:00PM (In-person watch party or stream from anywhere)
Saturday, December 19 @ 2:00PM & 6:00PM (In-person watch parties or stream from anywhere)
Sunday, December 20 @ 2:00PM (Stream from anywhere only)
StageCenterLA.com | 318.218.9978
Tickets: $15. Single viewer | $30. Household for streaming only