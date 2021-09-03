SHREVEPORT, La. -- The Strand Theatre in Shreveport opens its 37th season on September 18 with The Second City’s “Legendary Laughs.” The Second City, a comedy improvisational theatre school based in Chicago, has launched the careers of comedy greats such as Bill Murray, Steve Carrell, Tina Fey, Mike Myers, Chris Farley, Amy Poehler and many others for over 60 years.
Actress and comedienne Claudia Martinez is one of Second City’s touring performers and has been with them for 12 years. She says improv is basically just sharpened conversational skills.
“It's easier than people think. And whenever people say ‘I could never do that!’ I always remind them it’s what we're doing right now. We're talking, we're having a conversation. And sometimes something funny comes out naturally,” Martinez said. “You learn all of these wonderful skills that really just teach you to listen, and to respond off of the last thing that's being said, which is really what humans should be doing anyway.”
Martinez says the show at The Strand will offer audiences a chance to relax and unwind.
“They're going to be seeing a little bit of improv, which is comedy that's made up on the spot. And they're going to be seeing some ‘best of’ material. And those are just archived scenes that we have tested and tried out for years. And they're funny, because they keep making it into the mix,” she said. “We're hopefully going to make everyone laugh and forget about life for a minute.”
Audience members will not only watch the show, they will also help to create improv topics.
“Really, the best way that we introduce the audience into the show is by asking them for suggestions. So we'll just ask for a suggestion, like, give me a location that can fit on the stage or, you know, maybe a historical figure, or something like that,” she said. “So, we'll ask for specific suggestions so that you guys know that we're making it up, and then just go off of that.”
The Second City “Legendary Laughs” show will take place September 18. For tickets, call The Strand box office at 318-226-8555.