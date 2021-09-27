BOSSIER CITY, La. -- The pandemic has caused increased anxiety for many. The stress of the past year and a half has taken a toll on the mental health of numerous people, including professional and Olympic athletes. The fear of catching COVID-19 has kept many people isolated and avoiding outside interaction.
Anxiety is the anticipation of an event that someone would find uncomfortable or threatening. So a person’s first instinct is to avoid the event.
“I'm seeing more and more of that,” said licensed professional counselor Sandi Davis. “More and more anxiety, more and more of an avoidance of just engaging in life because of the anxiety, because they're scared, they're fearful, or they just simply can't seem to overcome the feeling of anxiety, and it's too painful. So they avoid.”
Davis says avoidance actually feeds anxiety. The only way to successfully deal with anxiety is to face it. Continuing to avoid the thing causing the anxiety just reinforces that walking away from it is the only way to deal with it.
Anxiety is often the product of what Davis calls “what if” thinking — “What if I fail? What if it all goes wrong?” These negative thoughts are often unreasonable and worst-case scenarios. Learning how to change negative, doomsday thoughts can change a person’s feelings and behaviors, and in turn, decrease anxiety.
“If we can take a negative thought and challenge ourselves to think about it in a more positive way and just reframe it that way, then we can also learn how to take ourselves from this high escalated state of anxiety, to a more calming state of rationalization to where we're thinking more rationally,” Davis explained. “We're not allowing the intrusive thoughts, or the negative thoughts, to take over.”
Deep breathing techniques and exercise can help to lower feelings of mild anxiety. For chronic anxiety, Davis recommends seeking the help of a professional counselor.
For severe anxiety about specific things, taking baby steps to face it can be helpful. For example, if someone is severely anxious about speaking in public, a first step can be to stand on the stage with no audience.
A second step could be to speak into the microphone or to practice the speech on the empty stage. Slowly facing the event one small step at a time can help to reframe the thoughts that cause anxiety.