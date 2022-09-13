SHREVEPORT, La. — Are you trying to get healthy or lose weight, but finding it difficult? It may not be the food you’re eating, but rather what you’re drinking that is creating a stumbling block.
Many common beverages have a tremendous amount of sugar in them. In fact, some have more sugar content than most dessert foods.
Registered nurse Marie Myers Simpson, a certified diabetes care and education specialist for CHRISTUS Health, made a chart showing how long a person would have to walk to burn off the sugar calories in each beverage.
“You've got Coca Cola, you'd have to walk an entire hour, just as much as you would the orange juice. And then Dr. Pepper, which is probably the sweetest drink on the market, you have to walk for a total of 78 minutes just to work off the calories and sugar in a Dr. Pepper," Simpson said. “Sweet tea is another favorite here in Louisiana. You'd have to walk well over half an hour just to work off those calories.”
Another favorite: sweet coffee beverages. Simpson says a Frappuccino has 39 grams of sugar and would take 78 minutes to walk off. Even Powerade contains 32 grams of sugar.
Sugar free soft drinks have no sugar calories, but they are not a healthy option due to acids and artificial sweeteners.
There is one beverage with zero calories and zero grams of sugar: water. It's the perfect, healthful beverage which adds no calorie content to your diet.