There is a boil advisory for Webster parish after a water main broke on Friday.
Over 30 homes and 100 people are affected in the Smith Loop, Old Sarepta Church Road, and McCann Road area.
It is recommended that all consumers in the affected area disinfect their water before consuming it (including fountain drinks), making ice, brushing teeth, or using it for food preparation or rinsing of foods by the following means:
• Boil water for one full minute in a clean container, starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. (The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle. pouring it from one clean container to another, or by adding a small pinch of salt to each quart of water that is boiled.)
We’ll keep you updated on when the advisory is lifted.