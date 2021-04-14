SHREVEPORT, La. -- If you’ve been outside lately, you have seen the yellow dust coating your car, outdoor patio surfaces, even floating on top of the water.
Pollen is to blame. And it is the one thing that can cause a beautiful spring day to wreak havoc on those who have seasonal allergies.
Dr. Peter Boggs, an allergist with Willis Knighton Health System, said seasonal allergies happen when people form certain antibodies against things that pollinate. In our part of the world we actually have nearly year-round allergy seasons.
Pollen starts falling from ash, alder, cedar and cypress trees in January. But it is too small to coat surfaces. Elm trees pollinate in February then pine trees. And it is what comes next that creates the yellow nastiness.
“It's the oak pollen that comes in shortly after the pine starts to pollinate that turns everything yellow and makes everybody sniff and sneeze, and eyes water and all that,” said Boggs. “And then all the other trees come out after that, gradually over March and April, May. And grass pollens come in, in April and May and the first week of June.”
Weed pollen comes next in September and October. All of these are allergens that can cause sneezing, itchy throat and watery eyes. Aside from outdoor allergens, dust mites are a common cause of allergic reactions in southern homes. Mites are tiny bugs that live in house dust.
“House dust mites are very common in this part of the country because we're on the Gulf Coast. They're microscopic, you can’t see them. They tend to be in the carpet, the upholstered furniture, and especially in the bedding,” Boggs said. “You can professionally steam clean carpet on a regular basis to kill the mites on the carpet. But you need to encase the pillows and the mattress in special encasements that actually work.”
Allergy testing can be done through a blood draw or skin test. Treatment of allergies can range from taking an over-the-counter antihistamine to allergy shots.