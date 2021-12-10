SHREVEPORT, La. — When you think of a Christmas quilt, you likely think of a traditional way to keep warm on cold holiday nights.
It may be hard to believe, but one Christmas quilt is helping to provide life-saving equipment for CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier Health System.
The quilt was pieced together lovingly by Connie Beauclair, treasurer for the Christus Guild. The guild runs the Healthy Living Marketplace inside Christus Highland and raises funds for the hospital.
“They actually financially support the hospital,” explained Amy Heron, the CHRISTUS Foundation executive director.
The money the guild raises funds grants for hospital equipment requested by staff, but not included in the budget.
“The items the guild purchases are exactly what the caregivers say they need,” Heron said.
Beauclair is longtime member of the guild.
“I’ve been a member of the guild for 13-14 years now,” Beauclair said.
And along with volunteering with the hospital, she also creates annual Christmas quilts.
“This is my third quilt for the guild,” she said.
The quilt is a part of the guild’s fundraising efforts. It was raffled off this month.
“One hundred percent of the proceeds are going directly back to purchase those unique items that enhance the patient experience,” said Paige Cox, the CHRISTUS Guild volunteer manager.
One such item purchased through the fundraising efforts of the guild was an AccuVein Vein Finder. It helps nurses drawing blood or starting IVs to locate veins in patients whose veins are weak or hard to find.
“It’ll make a difference for our patients, not only helping the nurses start IVs, but definitely for our patients, too,” said registered nurse Sandra Ouchley, 3 Medical CHRISTUS Highland.
Beauclair, who knew how important this quilt would be, found her inspiration easily.
“The inspiration was the fabric,” she said. “And I knew it had to be a star.”
For the patients and caregivers at Christus … it certainly is.
This year alone, the Christus Guild is awarding $43,000 in funding for equipment in eight hospital departments.