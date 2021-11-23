SHREVEPORT, La. — The CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier Health Cardiac Rehabilitation staff hosted a Thanksgiving cooking class to give patients heart healthy options for the holiday. The recipes are low fat and have far less salt, but are seasoned to have a lot of flavor.
The dieticians said most of their patients are used to country cooking and meat and potatoes. But the patients loved these heart-healthy options.
“We want to show them that just gets the holidays, you don't have to splurge on everything,” said Meredith Pate, a clinical dietician at CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier Health. “You can have a little bit of some of the not-as-good-for-you stuff. But if we can just do a little bit of heart-healthier turkey, dressing, potatoes, anything like that, we're reducing our sodium and our fat intake. And those are kind of our two biggies that we're looking out for.”
Jay John, a cardiac rehab patient, said the recipes were good and would be easy to do.
“The veggies were delicious,” John said. “That’s the first time I’ve ever had mashed potatoes with turnips in it. It was good. It was a unique taste.”
The Thanksgiving feast prepared by the dieticians featured typical holiday food with a twist.
“We always do some type of turkey or chicken with a nice low sodium dressing. We like to pair it with some heart healthy sides,” said Brittney Horn, CHRISTUS dietician. “So we've done some roasted vegetables with a horseradish dressing to go on top of it. We also did some mashed potatoes with turnips, but we kept it light and salt free by using lower fat milk, a fat free yogurt or fat free sour cream. And then we also added a heart healthy dessert by using pumpkin a pumpkin tartlet with Splenda instead of your regular sugar.”
“What we had today here was very good,” said Ardis Peace, a cardiac rehab graduate. “I’m planning on making the mashed potatoes and turnips probably for this Sunday at church for our church dinner. It was really easy.”
Horn says if you are worried that the meal you attend will not have any heart healthy options, consider bringing a dish of your own. Also, eating fruit and veggies prior to the meal will help you stay on track.
* Recipes used were from the Pritikin Cooking School.