SHREVEPORT, La. -- This week is a special one for children who spent time in the Neonatal Intensive Care Units at Christus Highland or Christus Schumpert Hospitals.
It is reunion week, which means that families of babies who graduated from the Christus NICU, no matter how old they are now, are invited to share their stories. Due to the pandemic, the event is being held virtually this week, ending on Sunday.
One such graduate is tiny Waylon McGill, who was born at 33 weeks and graduated from the NICU today, at just over 35 weeks. Dana Baca, a registered nurse and the team leader at Christus Highland NICU, said it is always a good day when she gets to send a baby home with its parents.
“He's been here for 18 days. He is a beautiful little boy, he was born early. It was an emergency C-section and I was actually there at his delivery, and I'm here today, actually getting to send him home today,” she said. “So it is awesome when we get to see them when they come into the world and then get to send them home.”
Depending on the issues babies are born with, which can include anything from infections to breathing problems, they can potentially spend months in the NICU. Like many, little Waylon was premature.
“He's only 35 and a half weeks right now, so he's actually getting to go home before he was supposed to be born, which is awesome,” said Baca. “It's been a blessing to have one like that, that goes smooth. Eighteen days is a pretty short time for an early baby.”
