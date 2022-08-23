SHREVEPORT, La. — “We’ve got your back!” That is the message CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier gave to Shreveport firefighters through a donation of ballistic vests.
The presentation of three ballistic vests was made to firefighters today at Station 19 on Ellerbe Road. CHRISTUS provided the funding to purchase custom-made ballistic vests for the firefighters through its Community Benefit Fund.
SFD Chief Clarence Reese says firefighters face dangerous situations every day.
“So, as we respond to these incidents, we want to make sure that we have the level of protection that's needed in order to save lives,” Reese said.
CHRISTUS CEO Dr. Steen Trawick responded to Reese, explaining that first responders work in much different conditions than doctors.
“I'll tell you as a physician, we have all the tools and we sort of feel like we're in a safe area. And you guys are, as you're responding and you're doing the first response, you're out in a world that's unknown. And it can be, I'm sure, very scary,” Trawick said to Reese. “And so, to be able to have that extra protection, I think will give you peace of mind.”
Firefighter Oliver Hollins has experienced the fear of danger on the job firsthand.
“I've been in a situation where a weapon was pulled on me on the job. And we didn’t have this specific equipment available at the time. So, making it available for the guys on the fire line, it's a tool, just like the bunker gear you see us wear on the trucks. That's a piece of safety equipment that we trust, that's reliable, that protects us in house fires,” Hollins said. “So, this absolutely provides peace of mind for the guys and gals on our jobs that respond to calls that have the potential to be violent events.”
This is the second time CHRISTUS has presented ballistic vests to Shreveport firefighters. Captain Barry Seidel saw the need for the vests several years ago and reached out to CHRISTUS. Through that partnership, SFD received their first set of vests in 2019.