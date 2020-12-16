BOSSIER CITY, La-- The nation is going on nine months of mask wearing due to the coronavirus pandemic.
COVID vaccines have just become available, but it is likely that we will have to continue wearing masks. This has resulted in skincare concerns.
Meghan Brown started to see Willis Knighton’s board certified dermatologist Sarah Glorioso, as her skin worsened while following mandated mask-requirements due to the pandemic.
Brown says, “I've noticed sensitivity around the contact points where my masks is. I've definitely seen that my skin changed from normal to oily,” Dr. Glorioso validated Brown’s concerns as she states, “That contact with the skin, you can get a rash in those areas. You also just by breathing your hot air all day can have a flare of both acne, certain other types of acne like rosacea or perioral dermatitis, and it can be very irritating to the skin.”
If you have an oiler skin type like Meghan, medical masks are better for you since they are more porous and provide better air flow. Silk masks are also a good option for sensitive skin.
Meghan took aggressive measures to ensure her skincare concerns didn't progress while she continues to wear her mask in public, which is why she made seeing Dr. Glorioso a priority. “I had some concerns about the persistent acne. I'd been using some great over the counter skincare products before, and of course I was doing well before all of the masks requirements came out and then I talked to Dr. Glorioso, we adjusted my skincare routine. We also tried some topical antibiotics, in addition to oral medications to keep everything under control”, said Brown.
If you're struggling with persistent acne while wearing your face-masks like Meghan, Dr. Glorioso advises, “you could switch to an acne-type of cleanser or salicylic acid or a benzoyl peroxide that will kind of pull some of that extra oil off.”
If you are on a budget, Dr. Glorioso says some of the products to treat your skin, don’t have to cost a ton. Many can be purchased at your local grocery or drug store. She says, “You need to maybe use a more sensitive skin cleanser like a Cetaphil gentle cleanser and a Cetaphil moisturizing cream. If you're very chafe, like some people who have to wear the N95 masks will be very chafed and maybe they need a protectant like Vaseline or diaper rash ointment can help…We have a lot of people are struggling with the rash behind the ears because it's tight, same thing there. You can protect it with an emollient based product like a Vaseline or diaper rash cream.”
Dr. Glorioso says, whenever you don't have to wear the mask, remove it. This gives your skin the necessary oxygen to breathe. It's also important to change your cloth masks out every other day. Be sure to wash them with a sensitive skin laundry detergent. Fragrance can be a skin irritant.