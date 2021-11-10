SHREVEPORT, La. — The holidays are quickly approaching, and that typically means parties and big family meals.
It is a wonderful time of the year, but it can be a challenge for those trying to stay healthy or on diets. One area that can completely blow a diet does not involve what you eat, but rather what you drink.
Beverages can contain loads of sugar and calories. Add alcohol and it can be double the trouble. Willis Knighton registered dietician Julie Hartley, said alcohol is stealthy and can sneak up on you.
“Alcohol is one of those things that carries a big impact,” she said. “Most people don’t think about it because it is empty calories. It doesn’t make you feel full or satisfied. So it’s easy to overindulge in that area.”
Hartley said it is not always the overindulgence of the alcohol itself which can cause issues.
“Another way that alcohol impacts our health is that it really reduces our inhibitions,” said Hartley. “And so, when we drink more, we end up eating more and that can cause a lot of the problems with blood sugar, blood pressure and overindulgence.”
Hartley said one good beverage option is sparkling water with some cranberry juice and twist of lime. It’s safe but festive. There are many other non-alcoholic drink recipes online, as well.