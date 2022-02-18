SHREVEPORT, La. — There are two types of stress. Good stress is temporary and happens when a person does something thrilling, like riding a roller coaster, watching a scary movie, or giving a presentation. Bad stress — or distress— is caused from things like abuse, divorce, or even a pandemic.
Distress puts the body in what is known as fight or flight mode. It is built into our bodies to prepare us to literally fight or run for our lives.
Kadeem One, a holistic wellness coach who has worked with numerous Fortune 500 companies to help employees with stress and focus, says when the body is in a state of distress, blood rushes to the extremities, preparing the body for action. When a person stays in this state of distress, the immune system begins to break down.
“That also means that blood and oxygen is also lost from major organs — so, things like the heart, the lungs, the liver, the stomach. So, if you're consistently in this state of stress, you're essentially losing these major organs. You're allowing them to not function at the optimal level,” explained One. “And then, if that happens over time, things like illness could come in — cancers and tumors and things of that nature—because the body isn't operating at an optimal level.”
Another major organ affected from this lack of blood flow is the brain.
“It affects the brain in the same way. So, the way that it affects the brain, if you're in a consistent state of stress, mental fog starts to come in. (People) can also deal with memory (issues) as well,” One said. “The vital organs, they're essentially not operating at optimum level because you're stressed. That also means that the mind is also being affected in the same way. And the mind starts to sort of lose focus. It's not able to really do what it needs to do, to help sort of calm the person down and bring them down to the state of homeostasis.”
Homeostasis is the steady optimum functioning of body processes. While in a state of distress, the systems of the body cannot operate normally.
One says a simple way to calm your body down is to breathe. Taking slow, deep breaths will immediately send calming signals to your body.
Mediation also helps. KTBS will dive further into this topic next week.