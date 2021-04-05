SHREVEPORT, La -- Nearly 4 billion people use social media worldwide. It can be a fun way to connect with others and stay up-to-date on news and community happenings. But it has also become a source of stress and anxiety in the lives of many.
Sunny Lenarduzzi is a social media consultant and business growth coach. She says one key way to lower anxiety induced by social media is to not allow notifications.
“That's how these algorithms work. It's how the social media platforms make money, because they need eyeballs on the platform,” Lenarduzzi explained. “So every time you get a little ping or a little notification, it's human nature, they built it so that you grab your phone and you get on the app. But that creates this distraction and disconnection between being present in what you actually need to be doing and then trying to be active on social media at the same time, which just doesn't work.”
Social media algorithms also give you more of what you show interest in on your feeds. So Lenarduzzi says be mindful of what you click on and respond to.
“If you're interacting and engaging with things that are inducing anxiety for you, then every time you open up the app it's making things worse, because what Instagram is going to do is say, oh, wow, you really liked that post about whatever it may be,” she said. “Let's just say it was all content about COVID and how bad it is. And it says, okay, we're going to show you more of that. So then it just lights up your entire feed on Instagram, with more anxiety.”
Lenarduzzi says you can transform your social media feeds by clicking and liking things that bring you joy, rather than anxiety. So instead of seeing a feed full of blood pressure-raising topics like politics and COVID statistics, you could see puppies and inspirational quotes… or whatever brings you peace and happiness.