SHREVEPORT, La -- With the pandemic now lasting more than a year, many people find themselves still working from home. While that may have seemed like a dream come true in the beginning, people soon found that doing so was more difficult than it seemed. And burnout set in quickly.
Entrepreneur and business coach Sunny Lenarduzzi said creating separation between your work and your home life is necessary to prevent burnout.
“Mental burnout comes from trying to do too many things at once. And unfortunately, at home it’s very easy to fall into that pattern, because everything you need to be doing is right in front of you at all times. It’s not like you have that sense of separation, said Lenarduzzi. “So, I think the first thing is creating, as much as you can, a separate workspace, even if it’s your kitchen table right now, and don’t use it for anything else.”
It is also important to create a routine. Rolling out of bed and working in your pajamas may seem like a luxury. But what it does is to blur the lines between work and home, Lenarduzzi said.
Also, you should be deliberate about scheduling work breaks. Otherwise, you might find yourself sitting at your desk into the evening hours without realizing it.
Scheduling your lunch or a brief walk outside at specific times of the day will give your mind and body a rest. And do not forget to schedule the end to your workday, so you can get away from your workspace and focus on the things and people that matter most.