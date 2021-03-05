SHREVEPORT, La -- Approximately 23% of adults with kidney stone disease have been diagnosed with osteoporosis or bone fracture within the same timeframe. This finding can lead doctors to do screenings for bone deficiencies for those with kidney stones, according to a study published in the “Journal of Bone and Mineral Research."
So what exactly are kidney stones?
Kidney stones are hard pebbles made of minerals and salts that form inside your kidneys. People who have had them will tell you the main symptom is severe pain in the back or abdomen. Most kidney stones pass through the body on their own, but sometimes larger ones need medical attention or surgery.
Dr. Nazih Paul Khater, assistant professor of urology and endo-urology at LSU Health Shreveport, said the most common reason people develop kidney stones is dehydration.
“We always tell patients to drink two to three liters of water per day. Then you have genetic factors, where the kidney sometimes over-secretes crystals and minerals. So genetics is number two, and also diet,” he said. “So, the most common cause of kidney stones is calcium oxalate.”
Calcium oxalate can be found in many foods, including fruits and vegetables. Some with high amounts are peanuts, rhubarb, spinach, beets, chocolate, sweet potatoes and black tea. Moderating intake of these foods can be helpful for those with a history of kidney stones.
High amounts of salt can also contribute to kidney stones, as can large doses of vitamin C over a period of time.
So how can they be prevented? Khater says there is one easy way to help prevent kidney stones.
“Take a lime or a lemon and squeeze some lemon juice into the water. Lime and lemon juice have a substance called citrate. This citrate will dissolve the crystals and prevent kidney stones,” Khater said.
In addition, according to the National Kidney Foundation, consuming foods that contain calcium in combination with those that are oxalate-rich can also help to reduce the formation of kidney stones.