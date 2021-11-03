SHREVEPORT, La. -- The holiday season is upon us, and for many that means food. Oftentimes, that delicious food can be dangerous for people with diabetes.
Willis Knighton registered dietician Julie Hartley said it is best to make an eating plan in advance. It is easy to become overwhelmed by a table full of delicious, but many times unhealthy, foods.
Having a plan for what you’ll eat ahead of time helps you to avoid foods that will make you feel bad afterward or that you’ll regret eating. This is especially important for people with health conditions like diabetes, high blood pressure or heart conditions, she said.
“You really want to take special care, because it’s easy to overindulge. And a trip to Grandma’s house could easily end up as a trip to the ER because we overindulged,” Hartley said. “So you want to take special precautions if you have any kind of health issues before you enter the holidays.”
Desserts can be the least healthy items on the menu. If there is a fruit dessert, choose that over other, more sugary or fatty options, Hartley said, adding diabetics can enjoy dessert, too, as long as they make good choices.
“For diabetics, they can still enjoy the holiday and desserts are still on the menu for diabetics. But, of course, they want to be really careful,” said Hartley. “I would change out the sugar options with a better substitute like a monk fruit or stevia, one that doesn’t have such an impact on their blood sugar. But by all means, enjoy desserts and help celebrate the holidays.”
